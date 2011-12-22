Dec 22 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Ottawa has moved on to its next looming demographic
challenge after health care: covering the cost of an Old Age
Security program that is on track to cost Ottawa more than
C$100-billion a year.
- Canada's Finance Department released a consultation paper
Wednesday that proposes a range of powers for federal agents
working in financial intelligence aimed at red-flagging
suspicious transactions.
Report on Business Section:
- Microsoft Corp and Nokia Corp did a
financial analysis on a takeover of Research In Motion Ltd
earlier this year but were scared off because of the
rapid deterioration of the BlackBerry maker's market share in
the United States, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
- Imperial Oil Ltd jacked up its spending budget
for the massive Kearl oil sands mine, sparking concern the
industry's costs are rising sharply as companies plow ahead with
multibillion-dollar projects.
THE NATIONAL POST:
- NDP leadership hopeful Robert Chisholm is abandoning his
bid for the leadership of the New Democratic Party, saying his
French is just too poor.
- Air passengers heading to the United States will soon
find it easier to get through security checks as the federal
government will announce Thursday changes to the screening
process at Canadian airports.
FINANCIAL POST:
- After spending a day and a half making their cases,
Canada's leading classaction lawyers now have to wait and see
who gets to lead the action against Sino-Forest Corp,
possibly the biggest of its kind in Canadian history.
- TMX Group Inc made good on its global expansion
aspirations Wednesday, albeit with a minority stake in a small
stock exchange on an island in the Atlantic Ocean.