Dec 28 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Canadians are waiting for the federal government to process their claims for employment insurance - a queue that newly released documents show has doubled since 2007 as Services Canada reduces its staff.

- Winter's much-awaited wallop appears to have arrived in Ontario. Heavy snow began falling in Ottawa Tuesday night, and as Environment Canada issued a string of weather alerts for Eastern Canada, two major airlines warned of possible cancellations and delays affecting a wide swath stretching from Quebec City to Windsor.

Report on Business Section:

- The Canadian economy went on a roller-coaster ride in 2011: The year began with a bang, but momentum wobbled in the second half. So what's in store for 2012? Most economists see slow growth, with an average forecast of 2 percent for the year. But opinions are split on how it will play out.

NATIONAL POST

- Air travellers have been warned they face possible delays as eastern Canadians brace for the first big storm of the season Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings stretching from Ottawa to Montreal and continuing across most of southeastern Quebec.

Financial Post section:

- Fashion retailer Le Chateau Inc discovering just how tricky it can be to shift strategy in an uncertain economy.

The chain's shares have tumbled from a 52-week high of around $12 to just over C$1.50 as investors digest disappointing results and the recent elimination of the dividend. (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))