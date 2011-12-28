BRIEF-Xura to change company name to Mavenir Systems upon completion of Mitel Mobile acquisition
Dec 28 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Canadians are waiting for the federal government to process their claims for employment insurance - a queue that newly released documents show has doubled since 2007 as Services Canada reduces its staff.
- Winter's much-awaited wallop appears to have arrived in Ontario. Heavy snow began falling in Ottawa Tuesday night, and as Environment Canada issued a string of weather alerts for Eastern Canada, two major airlines warned of possible cancellations and delays affecting a wide swath stretching from Quebec City to Windsor.
Report on Business Section:
- The Canadian economy went on a roller-coaster ride in 2011: The year began with a bang, but momentum wobbled in the second half. So what's in store for 2012? Most economists see slow growth, with an average forecast of 2 percent for the year. But opinions are split on how it will play out.
NATIONAL POST
- Air travellers have been warned they face possible delays as eastern Canadians brace for the first big storm of the season Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings stretching from Ottawa to Montreal and continuing across most of southeastern Quebec.
Financial Post section:
- Fashion retailer Le Chateau Inc discovering just how tricky it can be to shift strategy in an uncertain economy.
The chain's shares have tumbled from a 52-week high of around $12 to just over C$1.50 as investors digest disappointing results and the recent elimination of the dividend. (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))
* Has announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
