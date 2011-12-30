Dec 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- A teaching strategy that offers Canadian university students consecutive intensive courses compressed into a few weeks is making inroads at smaller postsecondary schools across the country.

- Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has issued a public appeal to his 21-year-old foster son to turn himself in to police and face drug and gun-related charges.

Business Section:

- Research In Motion Ltd enters 2012 a bruised company, beset by huge challenges yet armed with a determination to turn the smartphone giant around after the worst year in its existence.

- The Canadian dollar closed higher Thursday amid a tepid market response to an auction of Italian debt and weak commodity prices. The Canadian dollar rose 0.32 of a cent to 97.96 U.S. cents.

NATIONAL POST

- More than two-thirds of Canadians support making it legal for doctors to help the terminally ill kill themselves, a new poll suggests as the assisted-suicide issue once again provokes heated debate across the country.

- In a game that provided as much excitement as a day on the job for a parking lot attendant, Canada annihilated Denmark 10-2 Thursday before a relatively subdued crowd of 16,275 at Rexall Place.

Financial Post section:

- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp cautioned that Canadians need to be "vigilant" about growing levels of household debt, noting ramped-up use of personal lines of credit and increasing debt-to-disposable-income ratios.