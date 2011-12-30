Dec 30 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A teaching strategy that offers Canadian university
students consecutive intensive courses compressed into a few
weeks is making inroads at smaller postsecondary schools across
the country.
- Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has issued a public
appeal to his 21-year-old foster son to turn himself in to
police and face drug and gun-related charges.
Business Section:
- Research In Motion Ltd enters 2012 a
bruised company, beset by huge challenges yet armed with a
determination to turn the smartphone giant around after the
worst year in its existence.
- The Canadian dollar closed higher Thursday amid a tepid
market response to an auction of Italian debt and weak commodity
prices. The Canadian dollar rose 0.32 of a cent to 97.96 U.S.
cents.
NATIONAL POST
- More than two-thirds of Canadians support making it legal
for doctors to help the terminally ill kill themselves, a new
poll suggests as the assisted-suicide issue once again provokes
heated debate across the country.
- In a game that provided as much excitement as a day on the
job for a parking lot attendant, Canada annihilated Denmark 10-2
Thursday before a relatively subdued crowd of 16,275 at Rexall
Place.
Financial Post section:
- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp cautioned that Canadians
need to be "vigilant" about growing levels of household debt,
noting ramped-up use of personal lines of credit and increasing
debt-to-disposable-income ratios.