THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Ontario is unveiling a radical change to the way it funds
the province's hospitals, tailoring their budgets to the number
of patients they treat as well as the quality of service they
provide.
The new funding formula will reward better-performing
hospitals by giving them more money for treating patients more
efficiently, according to health-care sources. It will also
match funding to the population of a community as well as the
age of people within that area, the sources said.
- The odds that Thomas Mulcair will be Leader of the
Official Opposition by this time next week border on the
prohibitive. In the unlikely event the Montreal MP does fall
short at this weekend's NDP leadership convention, the one to
watch is B.C. MP Nathan Cullen.
Reports in the business section:
- Canadian businesses and governments are lagging several
western nations in the "Internet economy" and are being warned
that they risk falling even further behind unless they take
immediate and more aggressive action.
- Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which does
aircraft repairs for Air Canada, is getting out of the
heavy maintenance business in a move that will result in
hundreds of layoffs, says a union leader.
- A surge in sick calls from Air Canada pilots, along with
morning fog and a fire at the country's largest airport, led to
snarled travel schedules on one of the busiest weekends of the
year.
The inconvenience to thousands of travelers highlights Air
Canada's difficulties establishing peace with its employees as
it appeals to Ottawa for assistance once again, this time to
address what the carrier claims is an illegal job action by
pilots.
NATIONAL POST
- The Mayor of London, Ontario, is vowing to hold rioters
accountable for their crimes after St. Patrick's Day revelry
morphed into the city's worst-ever case of civil unrest.
In five chaotic hours centered around a student district at
Fanshawe College, violent crowds of as many as 1000 people tore
apart fences, showered police and firefighters with bricks and
bottles and set fire to a CTV news vehicle, which later
exploded.
- The Canadian Forces hope to save $90 million a year by
pulling out of NATO programs operating unmanned aerial vehicles
as well as airborne early warning planes, according to documents
obtained by the Ottawa Citizen.