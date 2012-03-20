March 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The New Democrats won a federal by-election in the riding
of Toronto-Danforth by a landslide Monday night, easily holding
on to the seat left vacant by the death of former party leader
Jack Layton.
- Canada's economic outlook is brightening, and confidence
with it. Several economists, including those at Royal Bank of
Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, UBS Securities
Canada and the University of Toronto, have recently nudged up
their economic growth forecasts for this year.
- A coast-to-coast spring of labour unrest is poised to
escalate next week as Ontario and Ottawa deliver budgets that
aim to save billions by shedding thousands of government jobs.
Reports in the business section:
- Canada's financial regulator is proposing strict rules to
tighten lending practices in the housing sector, a move that
could cool the red-hot market after months of warnings about
rising consumer debt.
- Glencore International PLC and two Canadian
partners are close to a deal to buy grain handler Viterra Inc
for about $6-billion, a deal that will bring the Swiss
commodity trading giant to Canada and reshape the way prairie
farmers buy and sell goods.
- Aircraft repair firm Aveos Fleet Performance Inc has filed
for bankruptcy protection, laid off more than 2,600 workers and
shut plants in Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver as it faces a
cost squeeze from Air Canada
NATIONAL POST
- Students joined officials at London's Fanshawe College on
Monday in vowing to bring those responsible for the weekend's
violent St. Patrick's Day riot to justice.
Fanshawe president Howard Rundle told reporters the area
where the rioting took place has been a problem before - though
not to the degree seen Saturday - but that the college would
seek ways to lower the concentration of students.
- The Ontario NDP on Monday urged the Liberal government
during Question Period to order an investigation into the
province's past adoption practices, citing recent accusations
from women who say they were coerced by social agencies, medical
workers and churches into giving up their children because they
were not married.
Reports in the business section:
- Canada's bank regulator has issued a set of draft
guidelines on mortgage underwriting that, if approved, would
significantly increase the level of transparency around one the
industry's most important and least understood businesses.
- The Air Canada unions that were subject to back-to-work
bill last week say they will mount a legal challenge of the new
legislation alleging it is "unconstitutional."