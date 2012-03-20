March 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The New Democrats won a federal by-election in the riding of Toronto-Danforth by a landslide Monday night, easily holding on to the seat left vacant by the death of former party leader Jack Layton.

- Canada's economic outlook is brightening, and confidence with it. Several economists, including those at Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, UBS Securities Canada and the University of Toronto, have recently nudged up their economic growth forecasts for this year.

- A coast-to-coast spring of labour unrest is poised to escalate next week as Ontario and Ottawa deliver budgets that aim to save billions by shedding thousands of government jobs.

Reports in the business section:

- Canada's financial regulator is proposing strict rules to tighten lending practices in the housing sector, a move that could cool the red-hot market after months of warnings about rising consumer debt.

- Glencore International PLC and two Canadian partners are close to a deal to buy grain handler Viterra Inc for about $6-billion, a deal that will bring the Swiss commodity trading giant to Canada and reshape the way prairie farmers buy and sell goods.

- Aircraft repair firm Aveos Fleet Performance Inc has filed for bankruptcy protection, laid off more than 2,600 workers and shut plants in Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver as it faces a cost squeeze from Air Canada

NATIONAL POST

- Students joined officials at London's Fanshawe College on Monday in vowing to bring those responsible for the weekend's violent St. Patrick's Day riot to justice.

Fanshawe president Howard Rundle told reporters the area where the rioting took place has been a problem before - though not to the degree seen Saturday - but that the college would seek ways to lower the concentration of students.

- The Ontario NDP on Monday urged the Liberal government during Question Period to order an investigation into the province's past adoption practices, citing recent accusations from women who say they were coerced by social agencies, medical workers and churches into giving up their children because they were not married.

Reports in the business section:

- Canada's bank regulator has issued a set of draft guidelines on mortgage underwriting that, if approved, would significantly increase the level of transparency around one the industry's most important and least understood businesses.

- The Air Canada unions that were subject to back-to-work bill last week say they will mount a legal challenge of the new legislation alleging it is "unconstitutional."