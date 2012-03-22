March 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The New Democrats will begin their leadership convention
on Friday with a remarkable wind filling their sails. For the
first time in 25 years, the polling firm Environics has them in
first place, tied with the Conservatives.
- Health Canada is warning hospitals and health-care
providers across the country to immediately stop using a
painkiller made by Sandoz Canada after a box of the injectable
morphine was found to contain another powerful drug that had
been mislabeled.
- Canada's ambassador to Libya, Sandra McCardell, has left
her post, but will likely emerge in another diplomatic role in
another Arabic-speaking country. Foreign Affairs Minister John
Baird is standing behind McCardell, still widely viewed as a
rising star in Canada's foreign service, despite questions about
a potential conflict of interest surrounding the business
dealings of her husband.
Reports in the business section:
- Already reeling from the winter that wasn't, many stores
in Canada now find themselves struggling to match their
inventory to the spring that came too soon.
Tom Johnson, co-owner of Tall Tree Cycles in Ottawa, delayed
bringing in new stock at his Ottawa bike store this year because
last year's spring was so "horrible."
- Oil producers in Canada and the northern United States
stand to be big beneficiaries of U.S. President Barack Obama's
effort to insulate himself from political fallout over rising
pump prices.
Amid warnings that U.S. pump prices could hit $5 a gallon if
the standoff with Iran escalates, Obama is engaged in a campaign
swing through the U.S. Midwest to offset Republican attacks on
his energy policy.
NATIONAL POST
- The Canadian health-care system has proven to be a black
hole for federal tax dollars over the past decade or so, says a
new report.
Despite hikes in federal transfers to provinces for health
care that were $97.6 billion beyond what was needed to account
for inflation and population growth in the past 13 years, there
has been little improvement in access to care for Canadians,
says the Fraser Institute study released Wednesday.
Reports in the business section:
- After being on the block for about two years, HSBC Bank
Canada announced Wednesday it is "winding down" its
consumer finance business, which operates as HSBC Financial
Corporation Ltd.
- Glencore International Plc has learned from BHP
Billiton Ltd's experiences in handling
takeovers in Canada.
Glencore, the largest publicly traded commodity
supplier, will probably win Canadian approval for its C$6.1
billion ($6.2 billion) agreement to buy Viterra Inc because it
brought in partners including Calgary-based Agrium Inc
to avoid a repeat of BHP's failed bid for Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc.