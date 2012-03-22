March 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The New Democrats will begin their leadership convention on Friday with a remarkable wind filling their sails. For the first time in 25 years, the polling firm Environics has them in first place, tied with the Conservatives.

- Health Canada is warning hospitals and health-care providers across the country to immediately stop using a painkiller made by Sandoz Canada after a box of the injectable morphine was found to contain another powerful drug that had been mislabeled.

- Canada's ambassador to Libya, Sandra McCardell, has left her post, but will likely emerge in another diplomatic role in another Arabic-speaking country. Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird is standing behind McCardell, still widely viewed as a rising star in Canada's foreign service, despite questions about a potential conflict of interest surrounding the business dealings of her husband.

Reports in the business section:

- Already reeling from the winter that wasn't, many stores in Canada now find themselves struggling to match their inventory to the spring that came too soon.

Tom Johnson, co-owner of Tall Tree Cycles in Ottawa, delayed bringing in new stock at his Ottawa bike store this year because last year's spring was so "horrible."

- Oil producers in Canada and the northern United States stand to be big beneficiaries of U.S. President Barack Obama's effort to insulate himself from political fallout over rising pump prices.

Amid warnings that U.S. pump prices could hit $5 a gallon if the standoff with Iran escalates, Obama is engaged in a campaign swing through the U.S. Midwest to offset Republican attacks on his energy policy.

NATIONAL POST

- The Canadian health-care system has proven to be a black hole for federal tax dollars over the past decade or so, says a new report.

Despite hikes in federal transfers to provinces for health care that were $97.6 billion beyond what was needed to account for inflation and population growth in the past 13 years, there has been little improvement in access to care for Canadians, says the Fraser Institute study released Wednesday.

Reports in the business section:

- After being on the block for about two years, HSBC Bank Canada announced Wednesday it is "winding down" its consumer finance business, which operates as HSBC Financial Corporation Ltd.

- Glencore International Plc has learned from BHP Billiton Ltd's experiences in handling takeovers in Canada.

Glencore, the largest publicly traded commodity supplier, will probably win Canadian approval for its C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion) agreement to buy Viterra Inc because it brought in partners including Calgary-based Agrium Inc to avoid a repeat of BHP's failed bid for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc.