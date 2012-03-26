March 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Thomas Mulcair has taken control of the New Democrats in the same way that Stephen Harper took control of the Conservatives: by appealing to the party membership in the face of opposition from the old guard.

- It's hard to believe that a single provincial budget could be more important to the Canadian economy than Thursday's long-awaited federal budget.

But Ontario is in a bind. Growth is stuck in low gear as the province struggles with high unemployment, and challenges in its key manufacturing sector.

- The McCains and Sobeys, two powerful business families with deep roots in rural Atlantic Canada, are joining forces for the first time in an investment venture, SeaFort Capital Inc.

- A major labour disruption has been averted for at least two more days after Toronto's largest civic employees' union reluctantly agreed to send the Ford administration's final offer to a ratification vote Wednesday.

- When Thorsten Heins took over as CEO of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd from long-time co-chiefs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie in January, he inherited a stumbling giant. Heins will oversee his first quarter as RIM's CEO this Thursday when fiscal fourth-quarter results are released.

- Canada's largest medical regulator is proposing an end to the age-old tradition of licences that give physicians almost unfettered freedom, as it steps up its drive to restrict doctors from dabbling in areas where they lack the proper skills.

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper acknowledged the potential difficulties in securing a trade deal with Japan, and admitted some sectors of the economy will be viewing the launch of trade talks with some hesitation.