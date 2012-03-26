BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
March 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Thomas Mulcair has taken control of the New Democrats in the same way that Stephen Harper took control of the Conservatives: by appealing to the party membership in the face of opposition from the old guard. r.reuters.com/bep37s
- It's hard to believe that a single provincial budget could be more important to the Canadian economy than Thursday's long-awaited federal budget.
But Ontario is in a bind. Growth is stuck in low gear as the province struggles with high unemployment, and challenges in its key manufacturing sector. r.reuters.com/cep37s
Reports in the business section:
- The McCains and Sobeys, two powerful business families with deep roots in rural Atlantic Canada, are joining forces for the first time in an investment venture, SeaFort Capital Inc. r.reuters.com/dep37s
- A major labour disruption has been averted for at least two more days after Toronto's largest civic employees' union reluctantly agreed to send the Ford administration's final offer to a ratification vote Wednesday. r.reuters.com/fep37s
- When Thorsten Heins took over as CEO of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd from long-time co-chiefs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie in January, he inherited a stumbling giant. Heins will oversee his first quarter as RIM's CEO this Thursday when fiscal fourth-quarter results are released. r.reuters.com/gep37s
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's largest medical regulator is proposing an end to the age-old tradition of licences that give physicians almost unfettered freedom, as it steps up its drive to restrict doctors from dabbling in areas where they lack the proper skills. r.reuters.com/hep37s
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper acknowledged the potential difficulties in securing a trade deal with Japan, and admitted some sectors of the economy will be viewing the launch of trade talks with some hesitation. r.reuters.com/jep37s
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.