THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Conservative government will ask millions of Canadians to push back their retirement as part of a landmark budget that stresses bold action now to position Canada's economy in the face of major demographic changes to come. r.reuters.com/pud47s

- New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath will lay out her conditions for saving the minority Liberal government on Monday, when she unveils amendments to the Ontario budget. r.reuters.com/qud47s

- Prospects for Canada and the United States are brighter than a few months ago, and the euro crisis seems less likely to push the global recovery off a cliff, according to a new report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Canada's annual growth rate in the first two quarters of 2012 will be 2.5 percent, the OECD said in a partial update of a full forecast it published last November. r.reuters.com/rud47s

- Two units of CUPE Local 79, the union that represents Toronto's inside workers, have voted to accept the city's final contract offer, while two others -- the long-term care unit and part-time recreation workers -- have rejected the contract. The offer was accepted by two of the union's full-time and part-time units. r.reuters.com/sud47s

Reports in the business section:

- Genworth MI Canada Inc, the country's largest private sector mortgage insurer, has set up its own internal group of real estate agents to deal with foreclosure sales. r.reuters.com/tud47s

- Bond investors and rating agencies have given a conditional endorsement to Ontario's austerity budget, but both groups are closely monitoring the fallout, fearful that Premier Dalton McGuinty doesn't have the political muster to pass his proposals. r.reuters.com/vud47s

- The MGM lion is no longer an endangered species under Canadian trademark law. A groundbreaking Federal Court of Canada decision has paved the way for the trademark of sounds in Canada, making it possible for companies to legally protect the short aural logos associated with their brands - and opening the door for other types of non-traditional trademarks. r.reuters.com/wud47s

- The pressures of drug reforms that are pinching Shoppers Drug Mart Corp's bottom line will persist for another two years as provinces continue to look at scaling back payments to pharmacies. r.reuters.com/xud47s

NATIONAL POST

- The federal government's new financial plan, to be delivered Thursday, will not be an austerity budget. Cuts to operating budgets will be in the $5 billion region (lower than the $7 billion reported Wednesday) from total program spending of $250 billion. r.reuters.com/zud47s

- A 10-day strike by Toronto library workers may soon be over, thanks to a tentative deal struck Wednesday night with the Toronto Library Board. Workers will vote on the deal Thursday. If approved, Toronto's 98 branches that have been closed since March 19 will reopen. r.reuters.com/dyd47s

Reports in the business section:

- Chinese investment in Canada's energy sector could move to a new level if PetroChina wins a bid to build the controversial Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline.

The largest of China's three state-controlled oil companies has expressed an interest in building the $5.5 billion project across the northern Canadian Rockies and is considering purchasing an equity stake, said Pat Daniel, president and CEO of proponent Enbridge Inc. r.reuters.com/fyd47s

- Credit rating agency Moody's -- which lowered its outlook on Ontario's debt ratings to "negative" in December -- said on Wednesday that a downgrade for Ontario is "still a possibility". r.reuters.com/gyd47s