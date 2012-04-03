April 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government is going to overhaul the way it buys next-generation fighters in the face of a spending watchdog's damning report due Tuesday on the mistakes Ottawa has made so far in acquiring F-35 jets. r.reuters.com/xev47s

- A Hungarian crime family ran the largest human-trafficking ring in Canadian history, bringing people from their home country to work for no pay on Ontario construction sites, buying and selling some for a few thousand dollars a head, and using them as household servants. r.reuters.com/wev47s

Reports in the business section:

- Royal Bank of Canada has been accused by U.S. regulators of breaking the rules in order to orchestrate a complex trading scheme to gain a tax advantage in Canada. r.reuters.com/cuv47s

- Pax-All Manufacturing Inc, an Ontario company that makes cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from shipping its wares to U.S. dollar stores until it cleans up its alleged shoddy manufacturing practices. r.reuters.com/duv47s

NATIONAL POST

- A senior federal bureaucrat, who was stripped of his secret security clearance and his job after CSIS gave his employer "adverse information" about his loyalty to Canada, has lost a grievance of his termination. r.reuters.com/guv47s

Reports in the business section:

- The Bank of Canada governor fleshed out his concerns about excessive consumer borrowing Monday, noting that the trend is being enabled partly by buyers from "abroad" and is "unsustainable." r.reuters.com/quv47s

- Samsung Electronics Canada plans to open several retail outlets throughout the country this year as the Korean electronics giant looks to follow in the footsteps of rivals Sony Corp and Apple Inc by creating a more direct relationship with consumers. r.reuters.com/puv47s