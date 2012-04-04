April 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government is scrambling to salvage its reputation for sound fiscal management after the Auditor-General tore into its multibillion-dollar plan for stealth fighter jets, a project that the Conservatives have championed since coming to power in 2006. r.reuters.com/myz47s

- A new poll has put Alberta's Wildrose Party firmly on track for a majority government, holding a 13-point lead over the incumbent Progressive Conservatives who just months ago were a shoo-in for victory. r.reuters.com/pyz47s

Reports in the business section:

- Pent-up demand for vehicles is finally arriving at dealers' lots, propelling U.S. vehicle sales to their best quarter since before the recession and Canadian deliveries to their strongest March in more than two decades. r.reuters.com/qyz47s

- As Royal Bank of Canada prepares to defend itself against an explosive lawsuit launched by a U.S. regulator over alleged improper stock trading, authorities in Canada are scrambling to get up to speed on the case.

The Office of the Superintendant of Financial Institutions and Canada Revenue Agency are now probing the allegations of 'wash trades.' r.reuters.com/ryz47s

NATIONAL POST

- The Canada Revenue Agency is unable to adequately assess and track potentially millions of tax cheats in the country because of lack of resources, and weak oversight and enforcement practices, the federal Auditor-General said Tuesday. r.reuters.com/xyz47s

- Canada's system for monitoring airline safety has major flaws that could result in more accidents unless improvements are made, the government's spending watchdog said on Tuesday. r.reuters.com/zyz47s

Reports in the business section:

- Faced with floundering interest in the BlackBerry as the business phone of choice, Research In Motion Ltd took the final step Tuesday towards accepting a reduced role. The company rolled out the full version of a platform that lets corporate BlackBerry networks manage Apple Inc and Google Inc devices. r.reuters.com/bab57s

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's shareholders raised concerns about management's comments that some of its customers had threatened to take their business elsewhere in the event of a management shakeup. r.reuters.com/fab57s