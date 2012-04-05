April 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government is starting anew on its
multibillion-dollar fighter-jet purchase. New team will seek to
mimic strategy used to award shipbuilding contracts, abandoning
a process that has been heavily criticized by the
- Gasoline prices in Canada are climbing to near-record
highs, and financial speculators betting on the closing of a
Reports in the business section:
- A majority of Yellow Media Inc's creditors have
begun to hash out a blueprint to take over the troubled
phone-directory company, a plan that would wipe out the shares
that thousands of Canadians once bought for their rich
dividends.
- The U.S. regulator that launched a lawsuit against Royal
Bank of Canada this week is now coming under scrutiny
after facing criticism in recent months over its handling of a
NATIONAL POST
- The beleaguered Missing Women Commission of Inquiry is now
itself the subject of an inquiry. Commission boss Wally Oppal
said Wednesday morning he has hired an "experienced independent
investigator" to look into allegations of harassment and
- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is cutting 650 jobs
- including 475 this year - and will begin to run ads on CBC
Radio in the wake of a C$115 million ($115.3 million) reduction
Reports in the business section:
- Dundee Corp, which has a strong history with
Bank of Nova Scotia, has emerged as a leading contender
to own the bank's prestigious head office in Toronto, estimated
to be worth about C$1.30 billion, according to multiple sources.
- Air Canada managed to buck a wildcat strike and
looming threat of labour disruptions throughout March to fill
