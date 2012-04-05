April 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government is starting anew on its multibillion-dollar fighter-jet purchase. New team will seek to mimic strategy used to award shipbuilding contracts, abandoning a process that has been heavily criticized by the Auditor-General. r.reuters.com/raf57s

- Gasoline prices in Canada are climbing to near-record highs, and financial speculators betting on the closing of a Philadelphia refinery are partly to blame. r.reuters.com/saf57s

Reports in the business section:

- A majority of Yellow Media Inc's creditors have begun to hash out a blueprint to take over the troubled phone-directory company, a plan that would wipe out the shares that thousands of Canadians once bought for their rich dividends. r.reuters.com/taf57s

- The U.S. regulator that launched a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Canada this week is now coming under scrutiny after facing criticism in recent months over its handling of a high profile case in the United States. r.reuters.com/zaf57s

NATIONAL POST

- The beleaguered Missing Women Commission of Inquiry is now itself the subject of an inquiry. Commission boss Wally Oppal said Wednesday morning he has hired an "experienced independent investigator" to look into allegations of harassment and intimidation inside his workplace. r.reuters.com/fef57s

- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is cutting 650 jobs - including 475 this year - and will begin to run ads on CBC Radio in the wake of a C$115 million ($115.3 million) reduction in annual funds from the federal government. r.reuters.com/jef57s

Reports in the business section:

- Dundee Corp, which has a strong history with Bank of Nova Scotia, has emerged as a leading contender to own the bank's prestigious head office in Toronto, estimated to be worth about C$1.30 billion, according to multiple sources. r.reuters.com/qef57s

- Air Canada managed to buck a wildcat strike and looming threat of labour disruptions throughout March to fill its planes last month more than it did a year ago. r.reuters.com/sef57s

($1 = 0.9971 Canadian dollars)