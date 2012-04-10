April 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird personally
took to the phones last year to try to swing countries to oppose
Palestinian efforts to be recognized as a state by the United
Nations, according to newly released documents that for the
first time reveal in detail how intensely Canada worked behind
the scenes to block the statehood resolution. r.reuters.com/cyq57s
- Canada's terrorism assessment centre kept close watch on
Occupy protests throughout the country last year, monitoring
potential economic disruption and support from hacker group
Anonymous. r.reuters.com/fyq57s
Reports in the business section:
- Paul Strachan, the president of Air Canada's
pilots association, has been reprimanded by the airline for
making allegedly "reckless" remarks about plane safety. r.reuters.com/hyq57s
- Ontario's securities watchdog has moved closer to laying
out its case against Sino-Forest Corp and six former
and current executives by sending enforcement notices that
allege the Chinese forestry company misled investors. r.reuters.com/kyq57s
NATIONAL POST
- The Canadian government may have left about $10-billion
out of its public estimates of the cost of the F-35 deal. But
that doesn't mean it wasn't on the public record somewhere. r.reuters.com/nyq57s
- Albertans would be able to recall members of the
legislative assembly and initiate referendums, and politicians
would be barred from setting their own salaries under a Wildrose
government, party leader Danielle Smith pledged on Monday. r.reuters.com/pyq57s
Reports in the business section:
- Investment managers turned bullish on U.S. equities but
apprehensive about Canadian stocks as the S&P/TSX composite
index faltered in March and has since lost almost all of its
gains in 2012. r.reuters.com/ryq57s
- It hasn't been long since Caterpillar Inc looked
like the typical resident of the Rust Belt. Having misjudged how
deep the U.S. economy would decline, the world's largest maker
of construction machinery reduced its workforce by 33,000 people
worldwide in 2009, closed plants and posted lower profits. r.reuters.com/tyq57s