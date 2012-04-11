April 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Veterinarians and other inspectors responsible for food
recalls and ensuring the safety of Canadian meat are among the
hundreds of federal public servants who will be told this week
their jobs are at risk. r.reuters.com/zev57s
- In the weeks after Canada first announced it would acquire
the controversial F-35 Lightning fighter, Defence Minister Peter
MacKay was instructed by his department to describe the jet as
the least expensive option on the market, documents obtained by
The Globe and Mail show. r.reuters.com/duv57s
Reports in the business section:
- The highest-rated application in the PlayBook app
marketplace is called Flashlight. It has no remarkable features
- loading it simply brings up a brightly lit white screen. That
it should be a PlayBook bestseller illustrates one of the most
serious drawbacks of Research In Motion Ltd's flagship
tablet. r.reuters.com/huv57s
NATIONAL POST
- Canada and Denmark appear close to agreement in their
festering territorial dispute over Hans Island, with an amicable
plan for both countries to split ownership of the tiny, barren
rock in the Arctic being put forward. r.reuters.com/kuv57s
Reports in the business section:
- It's almost a chicken-and-egg argument, deciding whether
the government comes first in the crackdown on consumer
borrowing or if the banks should be responsible for reining in
Canadian debt. r.reuters.com/quv57s
- International Business Machines Corp is launching
its first formal research and development lab in Canada through
a $175-million investment over the next 21 months in a
consortium with seven Ontario universities, the company said on
Tuesday. r.reuters.com/ruv57s