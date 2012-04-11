April 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Veterinarians and other inspectors responsible for food recalls and ensuring the safety of Canadian meat are among the hundreds of federal public servants who will be told this week their jobs are at risk. r.reuters.com/zev57s

- In the weeks after Canada first announced it would acquire the controversial F-35 Lightning fighter, Defence Minister Peter MacKay was instructed by his department to describe the jet as the least expensive option on the market, documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show. r.reuters.com/duv57s

Reports in the business section:

- The highest-rated application in the PlayBook app marketplace is called Flashlight. It has no remarkable features - loading it simply brings up a brightly lit white screen. That it should be a PlayBook bestseller illustrates one of the most serious drawbacks of Research In Motion Ltd's flagship tablet. r.reuters.com/huv57s

NATIONAL POST

- Canada and Denmark appear close to agreement in their festering territorial dispute over Hans Island, with an amicable plan for both countries to split ownership of the tiny, barren rock in the Arctic being put forward. r.reuters.com/kuv57s

Reports in the business section:

- It's almost a chicken-and-egg argument, deciding whether the government comes first in the crackdown on consumer borrowing or if the banks should be responsible for reining in Canadian debt. r.reuters.com/quv57s

- International Business Machines Corp is launching its first formal research and development lab in Canada through a $175-million investment over the next 21 months in a consortium with seven Ontario universities, the company said on Tuesday. r.reuters.com/ruv57s