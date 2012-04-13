April 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The chairman of Air Canada Pilots Association is urging members to report for work on Friday and ignore "a small group" of pilots who want colleagues to call in sick to show dissatisfaction with management. r.reuters.com/tag67s

- Wildrose leader Danielle Smith, Progressive Conservative leader Alison Redford, Liberal leader Raj Sherman and NDP leader Brian Mason squared off for the first time all together at an Edmonton TV studio 11 days before Albertans head to the polls. r.reuters.com/vag67s

Reports in the business section:

- Royal Bank of Canada has its sights set on expansion in Asia, with an eye to building its wealth management business to take advantage of China's rising prosperity. r.reuters.com/wag67s

- Bauer Performance Sports Ltd has drawn a minor penalty from its successful rush to become the world's No. 1 maker of hockey sticks.

The company is selling more sticks than ever, but sticks break with greater frequency than its helmets and skates do. That was never a problem for stick-makers when they sold wooden sticks for $30 or $40 each: Customers rarely asked for refunds, because manufacturers didn't offer them. r.reuters.com/xag67s

NATIONAL POST

- The head of Ontario's elementary teachers union says the province's bargaining proposal unfairly targets working conditions and women.

He cited a proposed freeze to wages and compensation rollbacks and reductions in explaining why the union will not be participating in the current round of preliminary, voluntary discussions with the province. r.reuters.com/ceg67s

- The Canadian government will not be voicing its opposition to the death penalty during a clemency hearing next month in Montana for Alberta-born Ronald Smith, the only Canadian on death row in the United States. r.reuters.com/deg67s

Reports in the business section:

- With the future of the proposed $5.5 billion Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline by Enbridge Inc looking bleak because of hardening opposition, competitor Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP surged from behind Thursday with a plan for a better-looking replacement - a $5-billion expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Vancouver. r.reuters.com/keg67s

- Eldorado Gold Corp, the Canadian miner that recently acquired European Goldfields, expects its annual gold production to touch 1.7 million ounces within five years as it brings new mines into production. r.reuters.com/teg67s