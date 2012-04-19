April 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Supreme Court of Canada judge Morris Fish is approaching
mandatory retirement in 2013, and his looming departure is
stirring a debate among legal observers on the future of
Charter-related criminal cases in Canada. r.reuters.com/dad77s
- A shrinking federal government has some students
scrambling to find summer jobs and co-op placements they need to
graduate from university.
Beyond the pink slips and affected notices trickling out of
Ottawa to public servants, departments grappling with the
austerity budget tabled last month are reducing the number of
students they take on. r.reuters.com/bad77s
Reports in the business section:
- Calgary-based carrier WestJet Airlines Ltd is
expected to pay as much as $1 billion on 40 new turboprop
aircraft for planned short-haul flights. Bombardier Inc's
Q400 has long been seen as the leading contender but
now a European rival is jockeying to win the order, claiming its
plane is superior. r.reuters.com/fad77s
- TransCanada Corp has proposed a new route for the
disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline through Nebraska that avoids
the state's environmentally sensitive Sandhills region. r.reuters.com/had77s
NATIONAL POST
- Ottawa is preparing to crack down on employment-insurance
recipients who are not seeking work in areas where employers are
forced to bring in foreign workers to fill jobs. r.reuters.com/jad77s
- Public Safety Minister Vic Toews' office received a
completed application for transfer to Canada from Omar Khadr,
who has been detained for years at the U.S. detention centre in
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. r.reuters.com/qad77s
Reports in the business section:
- The Bank of Canada sounded the alarm on growing household
debt on Wednesday, taking aim in particular at the growing
tendency of Canadians to take out lines of credit using home
equity. r.reuters.com/sad77s
- SXC Health Solutions Corp, which began as a
software startup in Milton, Ontario, in 1993, should surpass
Research in Motion in market capitalization with
Wednesday's announced $4.3 billion acquisition of Catalyst
Health Solutions. r.reuters.com/ced77s