THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The NDP have swept to a decisive victory in both British
Columbia by-elections - including a landslide win in an area
where the party has not won since provincial elections began
more than a century ago. r.reuters.com/hej77s
- Three recent deaths at the hands of Toronto police have
prompted the force to launch a wide-ranging review of how they
deal with the mentally ill. r.reuters.com/jej77s
Reports in the business section:
- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is paying $1.14
billion for stakes in five major Chilean toll roads, as the fund
seeks to boost its exposure to both infrastructure and emerging
markets. r.reuters.com/nej77s
- Iamgold Corp's chief executive Steve Letwin laid
out plans to nearly double the company's production by 2017 from
the current 850,000 ounces, with most of that to come from
acquisitions, including one in coming months that will likely be
worth between $400 million and $500 million.
NATIONAL POST
- Foods and drinks boosted with high levels of certain
vitamins and minerals are going to have to be reformulated to
stay on store shelves as Health Canada moves to close a loophole
that has permitted fortified snacks and beverages to be sold as
natural health products. r.reuters.com/xej77s
Reports in the business section:
- Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc is eyeing Germany for its next big move after it
takes time to digest its $2.8 billion proposed takeover of
Norwegian service station operator Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA
. r.reuters.com/buj77s