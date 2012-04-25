April 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadian house prices are now almost five times higher than incomes, the latest illustration of why policy makers are worried about parts of the housing market.

Reports in the business section:

- No single proposal to fix Canada's retirement savings woes, such as expanding the Canada Pension Plan or increasing retirement age, will be enough, a new study says.

- Magna International Inc's founder has raised the ire of a leading investor-advisory firm over a series of transactions in which the company sold property to him and a former executive at a loss.

NATIONAL POST

- A Serbian man has been barred from entering Canada on suspicion that he belongs to a secret police service in the former Yugoslavia that spied on Western governments and institutions during the Communist era.

- Alberta provincial officials denied any wrongdoing in a case involving a toddler who was put into foster care for nearly two years following an autopsy that wrongly classified his stepbrother's accidental death as a homicide.

Reports in the business section:

- Rogers Communications, Canada's largest wireless operator and leading cable power in Ontario, saw its position in both markets slip again as competitors continued to chip away at the company's market share.

- The Bank of Canada is counting mostly on consumers to carry the economy on their shoulders this year, but two key measures of consumer spending and spending intentions showed Tuesday that consumers are in fact pulling back.

