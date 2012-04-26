April 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The federal government has asked the Supreme Court of
Canada to put the brakes on the impending decriminalization of a
key law that would permit a form of living off the avails of
prostitution.
r.reuters.com/qeh87s
- Canadian companies that want to bring in highly skilled
foreign workers temporarily will be able to do so faster and pay
them less under new federal immigration rules aimed at
addressing the country's persistent labour shortages.
r.reuters.com/reh87s
Reports in the business section:
- Daimler AG's Orion bus manufacturing plant in
Mississauga will close within the next 12 months as the
Germany-based transportation and automotive company abandons the
North American transit bus business, eliminating the jobs of
about 200 active workers and another 200 on layoff.
r.reuters.com/cuh87s
- Horst Prelog, president of the Cosma unit of Magna
International Inc, has left after 10 years in the job
amid a management shakeup at the most important division of the
auto parts giant.
r.reuters.com/kuh87s
NATIONAL POST
- Elections Canada investigators are seeking phone records
to trace calls seemingly designed to send Northern Ontario
voters to the wrong polling stations.
r.reuters.com/ruh87s
- The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling
from the Ontario Court of Appeal that struck down several
anti-prostitution laws. The Conservatives say they plan to ask
the Supreme Court of Canada to review the decision.
r.reuters.com/quh87s
Reports in the business section:
- Rogers Communications Inc chief executive Nadir
Mohamed is resetting expectations for the country's biggest
wireless company, and its investors, warning Wednesday that
growth will continue to "moderate" owing to persistent
competition across the telecom and media giant's businesses.
r.reuters.com/vuh87s
- Goldcorp Inc is warning of potential changes to its
production and cost guidance for 2012 after a disappointing
start to the year at its flagship Red Lake operations in
Ontario.
r.reuters.com/zuh87s