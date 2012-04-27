April 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- A motion by a backbench Conservative MP that aims to reopen the debate on abortion has been denounced by members of the opposition as well as senior members of his own party, including Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

- The Harper government was privately concerned last fall about costs, delays and the quality of communication it was receiving on the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter project even as its chief spokesman on the file assured Canadians all was well.

Reports in the business section:

- TransAlta Corp, along with partners Enbridge Inc and Capital Power Corp, cancelled their $1.4 billion carbon capture and storage effort Thursday, opting to pay the penalties for emissions rather than cutting them.

- Global economic turbulence triggered a sharp drop in sales volumes and earnings for fertilizer giant Potash Corp of Saskatchewan as customers broke from traditional buying patterns and deferred purchases.

NATIONAL POST

- As British Columbia's health minister Mike de Jong has seen it time and again - a pharmaceutical manufacturer launches an expensive new drug, brings forward a patient who desperately needs the medicine but cannot afford it, and pressures the province to cover the cost.

- The government did away with an office mandated to oversee the activities of Canada's spies Thursday, a move critics say opens the door to abuses of power by the secretive Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Reports in the business section:

- One of the newest board members at Research In Motion , Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's founder Prem Watsa told investors at the annual meeting of his insurance holding company that any comeback for Canada's top technology company would take time.

