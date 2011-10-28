Oct 28 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Before finally bringing forward legislation to rebalance
the House of Commons, Stephen Harper had to overcome some pretty
strong opposition from an unusual source: his own MPs.
The Fair Representation Act, unveiled on Thursday, seeks to
redress the serious under-representation in the House of Commons
of fast-growing urban ridings in Ontario, British Columbia and
Alberta.
-- If Prime Minister Stephen Harper wants to abolish the
long-gun registry, the data should be preserved and transferred
to Quebec to allow the province to build its own system, Premier
Jean Charest says.
"The registry exists. It is there - and those who work with
the police tell us that the registry is useful," Mr. Charest
said in the National Assembly. "It is only common sense that the
data be preserved and that [Ottawa] work with us to transfer the
data."
Reports in Business Section:
-- Europe's leaders staved off a full-blown financial
crisis, but are still in pursuit of a lasting solution.
Investors cheered the plan to infuse ?1 trillion of financial
firepower into the ailing euro zone and erase much of Greece's
crushing debt load, sending markets soaring.
-- Hewlett-Packard Co is retaining its personal
computer unit following an extensive review that showed that a
separation would have cost at least $1.5-billion in one-time
expenses.
The retention of the PC business marks the latest flip-flop
in strategy as the company had said earlier that its preferred
option was to spin off the business.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Doctors should abandon the "dangerously misleading"
policy of having to declare donors dead before their organs can
be extracted for transplant, and adopt a more honest policy that
acknowledges some patients may still be technically alive,
Canadian and Spanish experts suggest in a provocative new
commentary.
They advocate replacing the current "dead-donor rule" with a
policy that educates the public about the true nature of the
patients used in transplant, obtains informed consent - and
ensures the donor does not suffer during the organ harvesting.
Financial Post section:
-- Ottawa-based patent licensing company Mosaid Technologies
said late Thursday that it agreed to be bought by
U.S.-based private equity firm Sterling Partners for $590
million, which trumped a hostile bid from rival Wi-Lan Inc
for $532-million.
The all-cash offer of $46 per share came more than two
months after Mosaid rejected an unsolicited $38 a share bid from
Wi-Lan, and embarked on a search for a higher bid.
-- Coca-Cola Ltd has a history of using fluffy white
polar bears in its ads, but this year the soft drink giant will
use its marketing to highlight efforts to protect the iconic
animal's habitat.
Coca-Cola Canada is changing the colour of its can to white
from red over the holidays to honour the animal as part of its
new "Arctic Home" campaign, aimed at raising awareness and funds
to support World Wildlife Fund's campaign to help the animal.