Oct 28 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Before finally bringing forward legislation to rebalance the House of Commons, Stephen Harper had to overcome some pretty strong opposition from an unusual source: his own MPs.

The Fair Representation Act, unveiled on Thursday, seeks to redress the serious under-representation in the House of Commons of fast-growing urban ridings in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

-- If Prime Minister Stephen Harper wants to abolish the long-gun registry, the data should be preserved and transferred to Quebec to allow the province to build its own system, Premier Jean Charest says.

"The registry exists. It is there - and those who work with the police tell us that the registry is useful," Mr. Charest said in the National Assembly. "It is only common sense that the data be preserved and that [Ottawa] work with us to transfer the data."

Reports in Business Section:

-- Europe's leaders staved off a full-blown financial crisis, but are still in pursuit of a lasting solution. Investors cheered the plan to infuse ?1 trillion of financial firepower into the ailing euro zone and erase much of Greece's crushing debt load, sending markets soaring.

-- Hewlett-Packard Co is retaining its personal computer unit following an extensive review that showed that a separation would have cost at least $1.5-billion in one-time expenses.

The retention of the PC business marks the latest flip-flop in strategy as the company had said earlier that its preferred option was to spin off the business.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Doctors should abandon the "dangerously misleading" policy of having to declare donors dead before their organs can be extracted for transplant, and adopt a more honest policy that acknowledges some patients may still be technically alive, Canadian and Spanish experts suggest in a provocative new commentary.

They advocate replacing the current "dead-donor rule" with a policy that educates the public about the true nature of the patients used in transplant, obtains informed consent - and ensures the donor does not suffer during the organ harvesting.

Financial Post section:

-- Ottawa-based patent licensing company Mosaid Technologies said late Thursday that it agreed to be bought by U.S.-based private equity firm Sterling Partners for $590 million, which trumped a hostile bid from rival Wi-Lan Inc for $532-million.

The all-cash offer of $46 per share came more than two months after Mosaid rejected an unsolicited $38 a share bid from Wi-Lan, and embarked on a search for a higher bid.

-- Coca-Cola Ltd has a history of using fluffy white polar bears in its ads, but this year the soft drink giant will use its marketing to highlight efforts to protect the iconic animal's habitat.

Coca-Cola Canada is changing the colour of its can to white from red over the holidays to honour the animal as part of its new "Arctic Home" campaign, aimed at raising awareness and funds to support World Wildlife Fund's campaign to help the animal.