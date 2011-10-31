Oct 31 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- A second figure linked to the major banking scandal that
has rattled Iran's financial and political circles is now
confirmed to be in Canada, in addition to the top Iranian banker
who moved to Toronto last month.
The latter, Mahmoud Reza Khavari, a dual Iranian-Canadian
citizen and former chairman of Iran's largest bank, is wanted
for questioning in Tehran. There is no extradition treaty
between the two countries.
-- During this week's G20 summit in France, Prime Minister
Stephen Harper will present himself as a steward of strong banks
and relatively strong government books, while Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney may finally be promoted to head an
international bank-governance body. For most observers, however,
the meeting in Cannes will be about changing economic leadership
in a time of deepening crisis.
Reports in Business Section:
-- After months of deliberation, TMX Group's , board
of directors has opted to back Maple Group Acquisition Corp's
$3.8-billion takeover bid.
The support comes after TMX initially rejected the offer in
favour of its own merger with London Stock Exchange Group. That
deal was ultimately shot down by shareholders back in June and
investors have since wondered whether TMX's board would change
its mind now that only one deal is left on the table. Late on
Sunday, the answer was delivered.
-- The U.S. hedge fund manager who has emerged as the
largest shareholder of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is
expected to initiate talks with the company as early as this
week in a bid to prompt a strategic review of its operations.
William Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square
Capital Management LP, disclosed late Friday that his New York
investment firm has bought 12.2 per cent of CP. The information
came in a so-called 13D filing with U.S. regulators -- a filing
usually made by investors who intend to take an active role in
pushing for change at a public company.
NATIONAL POST:
-- A decade after Canada legalized the medical use of
marijuana, most doctors are still refusing to sign the
declarations patients need to get legal access to pot -- meaning
patients in pain risk being jailed if they use a drug that helps
them function.
It's a predicament that threatens to become worse because of
proposed changes to how Health Canada regulates access to the
drug.
-- As a leaderless and barrier-free movement, Occupy
Montreal is open to the city's homeless, some of whom suffer
from mental troubles. This has challenged volunteers at the
encampment, who must often contend with aggressive or
anti-social behaviour from passing itinerants.
"Sometimes they can get out of control," said Eric
Bouthillette, an occupier who volunteers as a "mediator," who
intervenes when things get ugly. First, he tries diplomacy. If
that doesn't work, he calls the cops.
Financial Post section:
-- Europe should not expect China to ride to the rescue as
its "saviour" from the debt crisis, though Beijing will do what
it can to help a friend in need, state-run news agency Xinhua
said in a commentary on Sunday.
The head of Europe's rescue fund sought to entice China on
Saturday to invest in the facility by saying investors may be
protected against a fifth of initial losses and that bonds could
eventually be sold in Yuan if Beijing desires.
-- Global consumer confidence remained weak in the third
quarter with more than 60 percent of consumers saying it was not
a good time to spend, and one in three North Americans saying
they have no spare cash, a survey showed Sunday.
The economic outlook, followed by job security, became
consumers' biggest concern in the third quarter, overtaking
worries about rising inflation, according to the quarterly
survey by global analytics and information company Nielsen.