Nov 2 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the renewed turmoil in
financial markets triggered by Greece's referendum plans
underscores the message he will take to this week's G20 meeting:
Further delay imperils the global economy.
-- The federal government should fund temporary work
programs that help foreign-trained doctors get their licences
faster, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
says.
Andrew Padmos, the college's chief executive officer, said
between 6,000 and 10,000 doctors can't practise in Canada
because there aren't enough spots in residency programs.
Reports in Business Section:
-- A spat between Viterra Inc and its largest
shareholder has spilled out into the open, in a rare occurrence
that highlights the growing muscle of Alberta's biggest pension
fund.
Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo), which owns more
than 17 per cent of Viterra's shares, is demanding that the
company find directors who can better guide the company's
aspirations to make deals. AIMCo said in a statement Tuesday
said the board lacks the "required skills and experience to meet
the company's leadership needs as a growing international
agribusiness," and that it tried to quietly settle its
differences with Viterra over the past year and a half.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Toronto Public Library's budget committee rejected a
controversial slate of cost-cutting plans that included closing
38 of 98 branches and removing computer terminals. The decision
was made unanimously at a Tuesday night meeting of the
committee, although the Toronto Library Board will have the
final say at its Nov. 21 meeting.
-- Syria and the Arab League have agreed on a "road map" to
end violence in the country, Damascus said, but a top official
of the regional organization said late Tuesday it was still
awaiting the expected formal response. The proposal is aimed at
ending more than seven months of bloodletting which, the UN
says, has killed more than 3,000 people as President Bashar
al-Assad has cracked down on dissent.
Financial Post section:
-- Pfizer Inc , the world's largest drugmaker, raised
its annual forecast and reported third-quarter profit that
topped analysts' estimates as increased sales overseas and
favourable exchange rates helped boost revenue.
-- Bank of America Corp is dropping plans to charge
a US$5 monthly fee for debit-card use, the bank said Tuesday.
The second-biggest U.S. bank said the move was in response to
customer feedback and competition. Bank of America was under
pressure to make the change as rivals backtracked from plans to
charge customers for using their debit cards