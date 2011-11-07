Nov 7The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The weekend death of a young woman at the Occupy Vancouver tent protest has galvanized determination by city officials to end the 23 day, downtown encampment as quickly as possible.

-- The confidential tax files of almost 2,700 Canadians are missing after a Canada Revenue Agency worker took them home and let a friend download them onto a laptop.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Embattled Sino-Forest Corp suffered another major blow with the resignation of director James Bowland, a member of an independent committee investigating allegations of fraud against the Chinese timber company.

-- As Europe braces for another week of high-level crisis meetings, more political turmoil, market upheaval and widening social unrest, all eyes will be focused on a new government in Greece and mounting pressure for change in Italy.

NATIONAL POST:

-- As the Harper government prepares to re-introduce the anti-terrorism measures that were allowed to lapse because of opposition concerns about privacy and Charter rights, there are whispers Conservative plans to expand the role of Canada's spy service to operate overseas are being dusted off.

-- Victoria's mayor said Saturday the city is planning an imminent shutdown of the Occupy encampment in Centennial Square, saying it's reached an unsafe level that is no longer serving its intended goal.

Financial Post section:

-- Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal on Sunday with the opposition on forming a coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early elections, breaking an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to the political bickering.

-- Shares of daily deals site Groupon Inc rose more than 50 percent in their stock market debut on Friday, but at least some of the early trading exuberance may have come from limiting the fraction of the company that was sold.