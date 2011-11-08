Nov 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Jobless Canadians are waiting longer for their first employment-insurance cheques and finding it increasingly difficult to get answers about the delays as the government reduces the number of people paid to process claims and handle calls.

-- Vancouver has taken the lead in Canada to seek an end to its protest encampment, one of the many that have erupted across the country to support the Occupy Movement originating in New York.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Starbucks Corp wants to cash in on one of its customers' addictions -- to their smart phones -- to profit even more from their other addiction -- java.

On Tuesday, the giant chain will break new ground in Canada in offering mobile payment, starting from an iPhone and, in the coming months, Android and BlackBerry devices.

-- Italy's cost of borrowing money soared to its highest point since the euro zone was formed, signalling a growing conviction the sovereign debt crisis is about to get worse as the currency union's third-largest economy creeps closer to a financial cliff.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party were swept back into office Monday night in what became a landslide within minutes of the polls closing.

-- The U.S. State Department's inspector general has ordered a special review of the Obama administration's handling of Calgary-based TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline proposal after complaints from members of Congress that the process has been tainted by conflict of interest.

Financial Post section:

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty may say he won't be able to fulfill his plan to balance the budget within three years in an update of the government's fiscal plan to be released Tuesday.

-- The number of poor Americans hit a record 49 million, or 16 percent, in 2010, according to new data released on Monday that showed poverty rates for the elderly, Asians and Hispanics higher than previously known.