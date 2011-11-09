Nov 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The UN nuclear atomic energy agency said Tuesday for the
first time that Iran is suspected of conducting secret
experiments whose sole purpose is the development of nuclear
arms.
-- The $7-billion Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from
the Alberta oil sands through the United States to refineries in
the Gulf Coast, could face delays as the U.S. State Department
considers rerouting the project, media reports said Tuesday.
Reports in Business Section:
-- The Conservative government has confirmed its string of
federal deficits will run longer than planned, meaning money
will be tight as provinces ramp up campaigns for new health and
equalization transfers.
-- The federal government is quietly assessing how much
damage a double-dip recession would do to Canada's recovering
auto assembly industry, a move that could pave the way for more
government assistance.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The federal government will spend $148.8 million over the
next five years to expand existing programs that help the
country deal with impacts of climate change, Environment
Minister Peter Kent said on Tuesday.
-- Vancouver Police Chief Jim Chu issued a public warning
Tuesday, telling Occupy Vancouver protesters that "it is time to
leave" their tent city outside the Vancouver Art Gallery after
two of his officers were taken to hospital with bite wounds
after a fracas with protesters the night before.
Financial Post section:
-- Italy is on the brink of a bailout but equity markets are
taking the news in stride, as sentiment towards the global
economy continues to improve alongside growing confidence in
Europe's ability to financially contain its crippling debt
crisis.
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the slowing Canadian
economy is eroding federal revenues and will delay the
Conservative government from balancing the books until 2015-16
at the earliest, a year later than hoped.