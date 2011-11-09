Nov 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The UN nuclear atomic energy agency said Tuesday for the first time that Iran is suspected of conducting secret experiments whose sole purpose is the development of nuclear arms.

-- The $7-billion Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from the Alberta oil sands through the United States to refineries in the Gulf Coast, could face delays as the U.S. State Department considers rerouting the project, media reports said Tuesday.

Reports in Business Section:

-- The Conservative government has confirmed its string of federal deficits will run longer than planned, meaning money will be tight as provinces ramp up campaigns for new health and equalization transfers.

-- The federal government is quietly assessing how much damage a double-dip recession would do to Canada's recovering auto assembly industry, a move that could pave the way for more government assistance.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The federal government will spend $148.8 million over the next five years to expand existing programs that help the country deal with impacts of climate change, Environment Minister Peter Kent said on Tuesday.

-- Vancouver Police Chief Jim Chu issued a public warning Tuesday, telling Occupy Vancouver protesters that "it is time to leave" their tent city outside the Vancouver Art Gallery after two of his officers were taken to hospital with bite wounds after a fracas with protesters the night before.

Financial Post section:

-- Italy is on the brink of a bailout but equity markets are taking the news in stride, as sentiment towards the global economy continues to improve alongside growing confidence in Europe's ability to financially contain its crippling debt crisis.

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the slowing Canadian economy is eroding federal revenues and will delay the Conservative government from balancing the books until 2015-16 at the earliest, a year later than hoped.