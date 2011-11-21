BRIEF-BATS reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- As early as Monday, Canada will impose tough new sanctions on Iran, which has become a top-tier foreign-policy concern for the Harper government. The West is getting ready to move against Iran. Canada will be part of the push.
-- Less than 24 hours before a 2 p.m. Monday court-ordered deadline to leave the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, protesters folded up blankets and tarps. A moving van was being loaded with equipment and supplies - to ensure, said one woman, that more valuable possessions were not hauled away by police.
Reports in Business Section:
-- U.S. politicians will again test the market's patience for congressional gridlock, with talks meant to achieve a partisan compromise on constraining the national debt on the brink of failure.
NATIONAL POST:
-- For the first time in 12 years, Vancouver has returned to office a sitting mayor. And whatever one thinks about Gregor Robertson, a left-leaning environmentalist whom some detractors have dubbed "Mayor Moonbeam," his re-election Saturday was not the worst possible outcome for this city.
-- The Conservative government will post a naval frigate in the Mediterranean through the end of next year to ensure a Canadian presence in the region, Defence Minister Peter MacKay said Sunday.
Financial Post section:
-- The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee is likely on Monday to concede failure in its efforts to strike a deal, barring an unforeseen breakthrough to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and spending, congressional aides said.
-- Underperforming Canadian companies should brace for a wave of shareholder activism as investors try to wring value from portfolios that have been battered in a global market slump. In the last few weeks alone, Research In Motion, Viterra Inc and Canadian Pacific Railway - have faced public investor agitation.
