Nov 23 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The U.S. Federal Reserve Board is stepping up stress testing for the biggest banks in the United States, a move that will also put the U.S. operations of some of Canada's largest financial institutions under the microscope.

-- Occupy movements across the country are on their last tent pegs, as the courts, police and wintry weather combine to force an end to many of the protest encampments.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Ottawa is considering a plan to open the door to more foreign ownership of telecom companies, a move that would allow non-Canadians to own 100 per cent of firms that have 10-per-cent market share or less.

-- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is proposing cost-cutting changes to retirement plans for employees, illustrating the pressure many major employers are facing because of high pension costs.

NATIONAL POST:

-- In an unprecedented move that is causing dismay in Manitoba union and left-wing circles, Premier Greg Selinger's NDP government has ordered striking workers to vote on an employer's final offer.

-- Oilsands production in Canada will likely triple by 2035, making it the overwhelming source of Canadian crude oil and opening doors to additional energy exports, says a new report from the National Energy Board.

Financial Post section:

-- With the release of draft legislation for the new pooled retirement pensions plans, previously pension-less workers in small- and medium-sized Canadian companies have high hopes of finally enjoying workplace pensions.

-- Thomas Cook Canada said it is "business as usual" despite news that its parent company in the U.K. had entered emergency talks with its lenders for a second time in five weeks and its stock spiralled lower.