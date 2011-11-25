Nov 25 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police recommended that an investigation into its G20 activities be kept "low-key," noting that it played a limited role in the controversial mass arrests and detentions that occurred outside the summit.

-- The buying power of Canadians' paycheques is eroding, as wage gains fail to keep pace with inflation at a time when domestic spending is key to countering the effects of a deteriorating global economy.

Reports in the business section:

-- Canadian retailers have good reason to be nervous today as the Black Friday phenomenon in the United States spreads further and runs longer.

-- Rogers Communications Inc, which has more than nine million wireless subscribers, argued on Thursday that if Ottawa only chooses to change the rules for smaller upstarts, then it risks engaging in an "arbitrary management" of the marketplace.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The playgrounds, hallways and cafeterias of Quebec's largest school board will soon be French-only zones as authorities move to silence other languages, even during recess.

-- Unimpressed with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's explanations regarding its financial accountability and handling of access to information requests, Conservatives indicated Thursday they may look at amending a law that exempts the broadcaster from disclosing certain information.

Financial Post section:

-- Investors around the world are driving up borrowing costs for indebted governments, blindsiding lawmakers in even the strongest economies. Their message is a simple one: Debt is not good. It's a warning Quebec in particular would do well to act on with more urgency, some of Canada's top economists said.

-- The U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to release the results of beefed-up stress tests on the nation's largest banks, and an official from the top banking regulator in the United Kingdom stated publicly Thursday that banks there are preparing for the worst, including a disorderly breakup of the eurozone.