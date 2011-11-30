Nov 30 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Kyoto Protocol is built on an outdated view of the developed and developing world and the unacceptable demand for climate reparations from poorer countries, Environment Minister Peter Kent says.

-- The storming of Britain's embassy in Tehran, an event apparently meant to imitate the explosive events of 1979, has transformed simmering tension between the United Kingdom and Iran into an outright diplomatic and political showdown.

Reports in the business section:

-- Dealing a major blow to the proposed acquisition of TMX Group, Canada's Competition Bureau has informed the 13 financial institutions behind the takeover that it has "serious concerns" with their plan.

-- After months of warnings from senior officials like Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, consumers are pulling back on their borrowing. In particular, the rate at which they are racking up new mortgage debt has slowed, according to a new analysis by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp .

NATIONAL POST:

-- Bob Rae had a fiery exchange with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on Tuesday about the government's response to the housing crisis in Attawapiskat; the interim Liberal leader called it "disgraceful" and "an embarrassment to the reputation of the entire country."

-- Tony Clement is demanding an apology from the NDP over allegations he or his staff altered a Commons committee transcript by omitting his answer to a request to turn over documents related to G8 Summit spending in his Muskoka riding.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- If there were any doubts Enbridge Inc faces an epic battle over its proposed Northern Gateway pipeline between Alberta and the British Columbia coast, a cross-border coalition representing environmentalists and First Nations put that to rest Tuesday as it launched the opening salvo against the $5.5-billion project.

-- First Leaside Group of Companies, a real estate and wealth management company whose operations were curtailed two weeks ago after regulators raised questions about how operations and distributions were funded, has stopped payments to investors in two of its funds "until further notice."