THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Lawyers for Rob Ford will usher in the new year by asking
an Ontario court to set aside a decision by Toronto council's
compliance audit committee and instead hold a trial, complete
with new evidence, to probe allegations that the mayor violated
Ontario's municipal elections act during last year's campaign.
-- A tough new anti-bullying legislation introduced in
Ontario will make it clear that inappropriate student behaviour,
including bullying, sexual assault, gender-based violence and
incidents based on homophobia, will not be tolerated in the
province's elementary and secondary schools. It would also
impose a legal obligation on school boards to address bullying
and take steps to stop it, including possibly expelling
students.
Reports in the business section:
-- Rio Tinto Alcan is pushing ahead with
construction of a $3.3-billion (U.S.) smelter in Kitimat, B.C.,
even as stagnant prices have spurred a selloff of other aluminum
assets.
-- In the face of a looming global credit crunch and the
failure of European leaders to stem their worsening debt crisis,
the central banks' action to inject cash into the financial
system sent stocks soaring. The euro, Canadian dollar and other
currencies climbed against the U.S. dollar, while oil, gold and
other commodities rallied as investors decided it was safe to
take riskier bets again.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The federal government placed the Attawapiskat reserve in
northern Ontario under third-party management on Wednesday after
it declared a state of emergency last month due to abhorrent
living conditions.
-- The Conservatives have confirmed they are behind a rash
of phone calls to Liberal MP Irwin Cotler's Montreal-riding over
the past couple of weeks in which constituents allegedly were
told of Cotler's resignation and a pending byelection.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- China let loose its monetary policy Wednesday, sending a
clear message to global markets that it will do whatever is
necessary to keep the country's faltering economy from a
much-talked-about, and much-feared, hard landing.
-- The Canadian economy was not as bad as first feared in
the third quarter. In fact, it was much better than almost
anyone had hoped. Fuelled by record monthly output from the
oil-and-gas and mining sectors and overall export strength as
temporary headwinds drifted away, third-quarter economic growth
shot past expectations.