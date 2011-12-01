Dec 1 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Lawyers for Rob Ford will usher in the new year by asking an Ontario court to set aside a decision by Toronto council's compliance audit committee and instead hold a trial, complete with new evidence, to probe allegations that the mayor violated Ontario's municipal elections act during last year's campaign.

-- A tough new anti-bullying legislation introduced in Ontario will make it clear that inappropriate student behaviour, including bullying, sexual assault, gender-based violence and incidents based on homophobia, will not be tolerated in the province's elementary and secondary schools. It would also impose a legal obligation on school boards to address bullying and take steps to stop it, including possibly expelling students.

Reports in the business section:

-- Rio Tinto Alcan is pushing ahead with construction of a $3.3-billion (U.S.) smelter in Kitimat, B.C., even as stagnant prices have spurred a selloff of other aluminum assets.

-- In the face of a looming global credit crunch and the failure of European leaders to stem their worsening debt crisis, the central banks' action to inject cash into the financial system sent stocks soaring. The euro, Canadian dollar and other currencies climbed against the U.S. dollar, while oil, gold and other commodities rallied as investors decided it was safe to take riskier bets again.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The federal government placed the Attawapiskat reserve in northern Ontario under third-party management on Wednesday after it declared a state of emergency last month due to abhorrent living conditions.

-- The Conservatives have confirmed they are behind a rash of phone calls to Liberal MP Irwin Cotler's Montreal-riding over the past couple of weeks in which constituents allegedly were told of Cotler's resignation and a pending byelection.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- China let loose its monetary policy Wednesday, sending a clear message to global markets that it will do whatever is necessary to keep the country's faltering economy from a much-talked-about, and much-feared, hard landing.

-- The Canadian economy was not as bad as first feared in the third quarter. In fact, it was much better than almost anyone had hoped. Fuelled by record monthly output from the oil-and-gas and mining sectors and overall export strength as temporary headwinds drifted away, third-quarter economic growth shot past expectations.