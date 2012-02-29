Feb 29 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A political operative hiding behind the alias "Pierre
Poutine" engineered an off-the-books scheme using robo-calls and
a disposable cellphone to discourage opposition voters from
casting ballots in an Ontario riding last May, Elections Canada
alleges.
Reports in the Business Section:
- An Ontario Securities Commission advisory panel is seeking
vast new investor-friendly powers for the financial services
ombudsman, countering industry complaints that the agency is too
tough on banks.
- Enbridge Inc is racing to expand its pipeline
capacity in oil-rich North Dakota, amid a fountain of new U.S.
crude production that promises to sustain the pipeline industry
over the next decade.
NATIONAL POST
- The Liberal staffer behind a now infamous Twitter attack
against Public Safety Minister Vic Toews could be called to
testify before a Commons committee.
Conservative Dean Del Maestro told the House of Commons
Tuesday that he has notified the access to information, privacy
and ethics committee of plans to move a motion to call Adam
Carroll before the committee next week.
Financial Post section:
- A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of
Scotland to produce documents in connection with an
investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest
rates, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.