March 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Stephen Harper is categorically denying the Conservative Party's national campaign was behind misleading robo-calls that confused voters in Guelph, Ontario, and elsewhere - even as Elections Canada probes complaints of a separate alleged misdeed: harassing calls impersonating the Liberal Party.

- British Columbia teachers have voted 87 per cent in favour of escalating their job action, clearing the way for walkouts as soon as Monday.

Of 32,209 ballots cast, 27,946 were in favour, the British Columbia Teachers' Federation said on Wednesday evening.

Reports in the Business Section:

- Apple's surging stock price helped drive the Nasdaq composite index to the 3,000 mark on Wednesday, its highest level since December, 2000, when the tech-heavy index reflected the runaway optimism of the tech bubble.

- Two of the world's biggest technology companies are bolstering their efforts to harness personal data in the intensifying fight for online advertising revenues.

Google Inc and Facebook Inc this week unveiled new ways to pull in revenues from ads targeted at users' historical search terms, locations, messaging conversations and stated preferences.

NATIONAL POST

- The Vancouver Island Health Authority has been fined $97,500 by WorkSafeBC - the province's workers' compensation board - because of three incidents of violence by patients against staff.

Financial Post section:

- The interests of management and the board of directors at SNC-Lavalin Inc appear to be on different paths following the engineering giant's revelation that it is probing $35-million of unexplained payments touching its construction unit.