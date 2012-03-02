March 2 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Russian leader Vladimir Putin challenged Canada to set up
a joint scientific council with his country to investigate
issues over Arctic sovereignty and help the United Nations draw
new boundaries in the northern regions, where fast-melting ice
is opening channels for oil drilling, mining and shipping.
- The opposition Liberals are assembling a database of
allegedly fraudulent phone calls to electors - what they call a
body of evidence against the Harper Conservatives - as the
governing Tories struggle to beat back accusations they were
behind attempts to suppress votes in the 2011 ballot.
Reports in the Business Section
- Canada has turned from an automotive powerhouse with an
industry trade surplus of $20 billion to a country coping with a
$12 billion deficit - a staggering turnaround that reflects the
steady rise in the Canadian dollar and a decade of turmoil in
the sector.
- Canada's two largest banks are seeing profits fall as
their capital markets businesses feel the pinch of global
economic uncertainty, most notably in Europe.
Both Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
reported first-quarter profits on Thursday that were
down slightly from the same period last year. The banks'
earnings dropped by roughly 5 percent - to $1.86 billion and
$1.48 billion respectively.
NATIONAL POST
- Thomas Mulcair, the frontrunner to become the next leader
of the New Democratic Party, would have joined the Harper
government if the Conservatives had agreed to his demands for a
Cabinet seat in 2007, according to a Tory source close to the
discussions.
- The Immigration and Refugee Board has rejected the claim
of a Japanese woman who sought asylum in Canada last year
because she feared radiation leaked from the earthquake-damaged
Fukushima nuclear plant.
Financial Post section
- Canadians and Americans are flocking to dealerships across
North America at levels not seen since the global economic
meltdown gutted the industry in 2008. With Chrysler Canada Inc
emerging as the unexpected back-to-back sales leader in the
first two months of the year, Canadian auto sales are up an
astounding 13 percent so far in 2012.