March 7 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Republicans greatly extended Mitt Romney's lead over his
rivals for the party's presidential nomination in multiple Super
Tuesday contests that underscored Rick Santorum's evangelical
appeal and gave Newt Gingrich a tenuous new lease on life.
- Ottawa is preparing to shake up the way it funds Canadian
research and development, expressing concern that too much
federal science cash is flowing to accountants.
Reports in the Business Section
- Air Canada's largest union has issued strike
notice in a move that is bound to create anxiety as many
travelers prepare for March Break.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers will be in a position to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m.
on Monday.
- Amid an explosion in oil sands growth, surging Canadian
energy output has combined with pipeline problems and rocketing
U.S. production to create a supply glut that is severely
depressing prices, and profits. Concerns are now rising that the
export pipes that sustain Canada's energy industry are rapidly
filling up.
NATIONAL POST
- Mitt Romney extended his delegate lead in the Republican
presidential race with victories in five Super Tuesday states,
giving him a measured dose of momentum as he tries to tighten
his grip on the GOP nomination.
- U.S. President Barack Obama pushed back on Tuesday against
suggestions that Washington was on the cusp of making a decision
about possible military action against Iran.
Financial Post section:
- A Bombardier Inc Q400 turboprop aircraft took
off from Toronto Tuesday bound for WestJet Airlines Ltd's
headquarters in Calgary with its livery showing a
simple red maple leaf and an even simpler message: "Proudly made
here and flying everywhere."