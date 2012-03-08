March 8 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada gave a dramatic show of support to the struggle for
freedom in one of the world's most despotic countries Thursday
as Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird paid a historic visit to
Myanmar.
Baird kicked off his visit by meeting his counterpart, Wunna
Maung Lwin and Myanmar President Thein Sein, the country's new
reform-minded leader.
- Canada is entering a busy stretch of solar storms that
will amplify the Northern Lights, with one major "space weather"
event expected to hit the atmosphere over North America Thursday
morning.
Reports in the Business Section
- Bank of Montreal is reigniting the mortgage wars
among the country's major banks.
Canada's fourth-largest bank is bringing historic low rates
back into the market, only a few weeks after it and several
other lenders pulled similar discounts, amid concerns over
collapsing profit margins.
- About 8,000 people in Barbados - 3 percent of island's
population - are suing Manulife Financial Corp alleging
that it bilked them of money they should have received when the
insurer became a public company.
NATIONAL POST
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a pointed
gift for Barack Obama after several days in Washington this
week: A copy of the Book of Esther, which tells of the genocidal
plot against the Jewish people devised by Haman the Agagite.
- The Hospital for Sick Children announced Wednesday that
the founder and CEO of Mattamy Homes Peter Gilgan is donating
$40-million toward the new $400-million Sick Kids Centre for
Research and Learning. It is the largest private gift made to a
Canadian pediatric hospital.
Financial Post section:
- With the launch of the next generation of its iPad tablet,
Apple Inc has staked, once again, its claim to the
throne atop the tablet kingdom - while at the same time opening
a window for its rivals to finally catch up.