THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Ottawa plans to replace the immigrant entrepreneur program
it shelved last year with a new system aimed at identifying and
speeding the path for "high value innovators," Citizenship and
Immigration Minister Jason Kenney says.
- Fishermen in Atlantic Canada fear a federal government
initiative to "modernize" the multimillion-dollar industry - the
region's single largest private-sector employer - will push them
out of their boats and livelihoods for the benefit of big
corporations.
Reports in the Business Section
- Greece's bond swap, the biggest sovereign debt overhaul in
history, has succeeded, allowing the country to avoid a
disorderly default and secure its second bailout.
- On Thursday, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of
Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
trimmed the rate on four-year mortgages to 2.99 percent -
following Bank of Montreal's move on Wednesday to cut
its five-year mortgage rate to the same level. BMO also chopped
its 10-year rate to 3.99 percent.
NATIONAL POST
- In a sharp break from their first two mandates, the Harper
Conservatives are preparing to unveil a budget that is
revolutionary rather than evolutionary, one that will introduce
sweeping structural changes in key areas of federal policy.
Politically, from the government's standpoint, that won't happen
a moment too soon - even if the budget provokes great
controversy, which it most certainly will.
Financial Post section:
- Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly defeated
a Republican-authored measure to force a quick approval of the
Keystone XL pipeline, after a personal lobbying effort by
President Barack Obama.