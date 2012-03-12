March 12 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's Western premiers are seeking to wrest control
over immigration away from Ottawa to help the West manage its
growing skills shortage.
As Ottawa struggles with a huge backlog of immigration
applications, the provinces, especially in the fast-growing
West, are increasingly frustrated with their inability to bring
in needed workers.
- Japan has rebuilt the highways, but villages and towns
swept away by an earthquake and tsunami a year ago are harder to
re-establish. And the wider effects will continue to be felt
across the country for years.
Among them is a Canadian link. The nuclear plant meltdown
caused by the disaster has Japan rethinking nuclear energy, and
that makes the country more keenly interested in Western
Canadian pipelines that might one day bring natural gas to be
shipped overseas to Asia.
Reports in the Business Section
- Music publishers want more money out of the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp for the rights to play their music, after the
broadcaster launched an online streaming music service that
allows listeners to hear thousands of songs a day on their
computers and phones for free.
- Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a
3.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) approach for Regina-based
Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler, Britain's
Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website.
NATIONAL POST
- Thomas Mulcair, the perceived front-runner in the NDP
leadership race, was attacked by his main rivals in a televised
debate Sunday in Vancouver for wanting to shift the left-wing
party away from its social democratic roots to some undefined
centrist position.