March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The case of a naval intelligence officer accused of leaking classified military documents to a foreign adversary has done significant damage to Ottawa's treasured intelligence-sharing relationships with key allies, sources say.

The fallout has been an extraordinarily sensitive topic for the federal government since January, when a Canadian Forces sailor was arrested for espionage and reports surfaced that some Russian diplomats were asked to go back to Moscow.

- Two major Vancouver hospitals canceled elective heart surgeries this week in response to the countrywide drug shortage.

Vancouver General and St. Paul's hospitals postponed nine scheduled cardiac surgeries Tuesday over fears they could run out of a critical medication and not have enough for emergency cases.

Reports in the business section:

- Small wireless companies gained better access to foreign capital in Ottawa's telecom shakeup, but they lost a significant fight to tilt the rules of the spectrum auction in their favour.

New entrants such as Wind Mobile and Mobilicity had lobbied hard to have the government "set aside" spectrum that only they could bid on. Instead, the Harper government said it would implement a system of "caps" that effectively limit the amount of spectrum that incumbents such as BCE Inc,, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp can purchase in the auction, which will occur early next year.

- Before it waded back into the market with deeply discounted mortgage rates last week, Bank of Montreal sought to give policy makers in Ottawa a heads-up that it was about to shake up the housing market again.

NATIONAL POST

- A source close to the robocalls investigation has claimed it is unlikely a young Tory staffer could have acted alone to pull off the complicated "Pierre Poutine" scam.

Anonymous Conservatives have repeatedly directed blame at Michael Sona, 23, singling out him alone among a group of workers on the campaign of Guelph, Ontario, candidate Marty Burke.

- Julian Fantino, Associate Minister of National Defence, was largely stating the obvious when he gave the first clear sign yet that Canada may be rethinking its stated intention to purchase 65 F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Addressing the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence on Tuesday, Fantino said that the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper has not "as yet discounted, the possibility, of course, of backing out of  the program."

Reports in the Business Section

- Gold lost some of its shine on Wednesday as a resurgence of confidence in the state of the global economy made the precious metal less attractive as a safe haven for investors.