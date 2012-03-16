March 16 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Ideological and personal fault lines are growing in the
NDP as rivals gang up against the program and leadership skills
of front-runner Thomas Mulcair in the final days of the race to
find Jack Layton's replacement.
- The man in charge of Elections Canada has broken his
silence on the fraudulent robo-calls controversy, divulging that
the agency has received 700 specific complaints about phony
dialing from the 2011 ballot in the past three weeks.
- The ouster of a high-ranking Chinese official has cost
Canada a major link with China's leadership just as Prime
Minister Stephen Harper works to deepen relations between the
two countries.
Reports in the business section:
- Two of the country's biggest agriculture companies are
working with Switzerland's Glencore International PLC
on a takeover bid for Viterra Inc, a plan that would
further build the businesses of Calgary's Agrium Inc
and Winnipeg's Richardson family.
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's new federal spending watchdog is set to deliver a
scathing report on the F-35 fighter jet program early next month
that will make distinctly unpleasant reading for the
conservative government.
- Police in Montreal made more than 150 arrests Thursday
when an annual anti-police brutality march turned violent.
Reports in the Business Section
- Rogers Communications Inc may have to
collaborate with a competing wireless operator to deliver mobile
broadband services outside major cities or be left at a
disadvantage to rivals BCE Inc and Telus Corp,
sources said Thursday.