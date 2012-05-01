May 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadians will face shorter seasons at national parks and historic sites according to public service union leaders who say Parks Canada has been particularly hard hit by federal spending cuts.

- An office created to oversee the acquisition of new jet fighters is pressing the Department of National Defence to start afresh on its F-35 Lightning purchase and consider whether Canada needs to buy a different plane.

Reports in the business section:

- The group of 13 financial institutions trying to buy TMX Group Inc cleared a number of critical hurdles to the $3.8 billion takeover, breathing new life into the deal.

- Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in the massive Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands operation, said it is facing a widening gap between the price the company receives for its oil relative and the North American benchmark, amid changing dynamics in the refining market.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec Education Minister Line Beauchamp said Monday there is no point talking about mediation to end the province's 12-week student strike unless student associations move away from their insistence that university tuition remain frozen at C$2,168 ($2,200)a year.

FINANCIAL POST

- As Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc struggles through an unprecedented scandal that has rattled its employees and shaken its reputation, its depressed stock market valuation may make it a ripe takeover target.

An internal investigation ordered by the company's board of directors uncovered $56 million worth of missing payments at its construction unit and led to the departure of three executives, including chief executive Pierre Duhaime and executive vice-president Riadh Ben Aissa.

($1 = 0.9880 Canadian dollars)