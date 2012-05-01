May 1 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canadians will face shorter seasons at national parks and
historic sites according to public service union leaders who say
Parks Canada has been particularly hard hit by federal spending
cuts.
- An office created to oversee the acquisition of new jet
fighters is pressing the Department of National Defence to start
afresh on its F-35 Lightning purchase and consider whether
Canada needs to buy a different plane.
Reports in the business section:
- The group of 13 financial institutions trying to buy TMX
Group Inc cleared a number of critical hurdles to the
$3.8 billion takeover, breathing new life into the deal.
- Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder
in the massive Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands operation, said it
is facing a widening gap between the price the company receives
for its oil relative and the North American benchmark, amid
changing dynamics in the refining market.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec Education Minister Line Beauchamp said Monday there
is no point talking about mediation to end the province's
12-week student strike unless student associations move away
from their insistence that university tuition remain frozen at
C$2,168 ($2,200)a year.
FINANCIAL POST
- As Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
struggles through an unprecedented scandal that has
rattled its employees and shaken its reputation, its depressed
stock market valuation may make it a ripe takeover target.
An internal investigation ordered by the company's board of
directors uncovered $56 million worth of missing payments at its
construction unit and led to the departure of three executives,
including chief executive Pierre Duhaime and executive
vice-president Riadh Ben Aissa.
