May 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Toronto councillor Michelle Berardinetti wants to save the city's trees 5 cents at a time. Berardinetti is hoping that a new staff report will help redirect the plastic bag fee to saving the city's green canopy and halt Mayor Rob Ford's plans to scrap the tax. r.reuters.com/mav97s

- The Harper government is preparing to announce a new chair for Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator, and industry players believe officials are leaning towards Jean-Pierre Blais, an Ottawa insider and veteran public servant. r.reuters.com/qav97s

Reports in the business section:

- The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has allowed premium office space to sit empty in its downtown Toronto headquarters for years, despite a tight office market that has seen rents climb 60 percent since the end of the recession. r.reuters.com/pav97s

NATIONAL POST

- The Conservative government has set aside more than C100,000 for paper flags and lapel pins for celebrations to mark the sixth decade of Queen Elizabeth's reign. The costing was tabled by Heritage Minister James Moore in response to a written question by NDP MP Tyrone Benskin. r.reuters.com/rav97s

FINANCIAL POST

- Canadian companies could miss the global liquefied natural gas boom due to the slow pace of projects on the West Coast, according to Joe Oliver, the Minister of Natural Resources. r.reuters.com/sav97s

- TransCanada Corp on Friday reapplied to the U.S. State Department for a presidential permit to build the controversial Keystone XL oilsands pipeline, immediately triggering a new fight with opponents over the scope of a coming environmental impact study into the project. r.reuters.com/sav97s