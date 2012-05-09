May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Alberta government has gone on the offensive against Europe's proposed fuel-quality directive with a new study that shows the oil sands production is only slightly more greenhouse-gas intensive than crudes already used in Europe.

- For the second consecutive day, student associations voted almost unanimously against a tentative agreement with the government and supported further strike action as the wave of protest against last Saturday's deal on tuition-fee hikes appeared unstoppable. r.reuters.com/ped28s

Reports in the business section:

- The fevered pace of building in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal is fuelling fears that the condo market is dangerously close to overheating. A surge in condominium construction helped drive overall construction starts up 14 per cent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 244,900, the highest since September, 2007, and an increase from the March pace of 214,800, according to data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp on Tuesday. r.reuters.com/qed28s

NATIONAL POST

- Canadians may soon be able to apply for passports that do not reveal their gender. "Passport Canada policy in relation to the gender indicated on passports is the subject of a review," reads a briefing note obtained by La Presse newspaper in an Access to Information request. r.reuters.com/red28s

FINANCIAL POST

- It looks like the beginning of the end for shareholders of Yellow Media Inc as a group of bondholders have hired legal counsel and started preliminary talks with the company on refinancing that could see them win control of the phone directory publisher in exchange for writing down their debt. r.reuters.com/sed28s