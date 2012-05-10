May 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Inmates in Canada's federal prisons have been sleeping in trailers, interview rooms, family visiting spaces and gymnasiums, while the percentage of prisoners sharing cells built for one has nearly doubled in under three years, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. r.reuters.com/baj28s

- Alberta's highest court is siding with two University of Calgary students who say their Charter rights were violated when the school punished them for criticizing a professor on Facebook. r.reuters.com/caj28s

Reports in the business section:

- First Uranium Corp was the talk of the mining sector five years ago, enjoying record-high uranium prices and a $1.4-billion market capitalization. Today, battered by shifting industry dynamics, operational mishaps and a cooler uranium market, First Uranium has a plan to break itself up to help pay back its debts. If only shareholders would let it. r.reuters.com/haj28s

NATIONAL POST

- The government is expected to launch a search for Canada's next top soldier to replace Chief of Defence Staff Gen Walter Natynczyk in the coming weeks. r.reuters.com/jaj28s

- The NDP stepped up their attacks on the government's green credentials in question period on Wednesday, accusing the Tories of using a 421-page budget bill to sneak through legislation that will dismantle the nation's environmental protections. r.reuters.com/kaj28s

FINANCIAL POST

- Embattled engineering giant SNC Lavalin is facing its second-class action lawsuit in months after a Toronto firm said it is seeking C$1.5 billion on behalf of investors outside of Quebec who saw the value of their asset plummet. r.reuters.com/maj28s