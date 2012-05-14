May 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Beyond the oil patch, Canada's West has China to thank for
its economic prosperity. The Asian giant is gobbling up grains
and oilseeds at an enormous pace, helping push prices sky high.
link.reuters.com/zys28s
Reports in the business section:
- Gerald Schwartz, one of Canada's richest men and most
prolific deal-makers, says he is "enthusiastic" about proposals
to build a casino in Toronto, adding his name to a growing list
of suitors for the country's most ambitious gaming opportunity.
link.reuters.com/sys28s
NATIONAL POST
- The Avengers, the smash hit movie about Marvel superheroes
who team up to save the Earth, crushed competitors for a second
weekend with a record $103.2-million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales and was poised to top $1-billion worldwide, studio
estimates showed. link.reuters.com/cat28s
FINANCIAL POST
- Friday's stronger-than-expected job numbers could help
push Canada's GDP growth to 3 percent in the second quarter, a
development that could spur the Bank of Canada to begin hiking
interest rates this summer, one economist said. link.reuters.com/rys28s