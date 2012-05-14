May 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Beyond the oil patch, Canada's West has China to thank for its economic prosperity. The Asian giant is gobbling up grains and oilseeds at an enormous pace, helping push prices sky high. link.reuters.com/zys28s

Reports in the business section:

- Gerald Schwartz, one of Canada's richest men and most prolific deal-makers, says he is "enthusiastic" about proposals to build a casino in Toronto, adding his name to a growing list of suitors for the country's most ambitious gaming opportunity. link.reuters.com/sys28s

NATIONAL POST

- The Avengers, the smash hit movie about Marvel superheroes who team up to save the Earth, crushed competitors for a second weekend with a record $103.2-million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales and was poised to top $1-billion worldwide, studio estimates showed. link.reuters.com/cat28s

FINANCIAL POST

- Friday's stronger-than-expected job numbers could help push Canada's GDP growth to 3 percent in the second quarter, a development that could spur the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates this summer, one economist said. link.reuters.com/rys28s