May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Faced with increasing costs and delays associated with hearing cases, a growing number of judges are trying to drag the court system into the electronic age, including using video links to allow witnesses to testify from afar. link.reuters.com/byx28s

Reports in the business section:

- Struggling U.S. lender Ally Financial Inc is auctioning off its Canadian banking division as part of the sale of more than $30-billion (U.S.) worth of international assets as it seeks to relieve mounting financial pressure.

link.reuters.com/cyx28s

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec's education minister and deputy premier Line Beauchamp resigned from politics Monday in a bombshell announcement that came amid months of student-related unrest. link.reuters.com/dyx28s

FINANCIAL POST

- If European countries are not prepared to bail out fellow eurozone members, maybe they should just abandon the whole concept of a common currency, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said. link.reuters.com/gyx28s