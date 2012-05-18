May 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's National Energy Board expects the average cost of
regular gasoline to be between $1.20 and $1.35 per litre this
summer, mirroring last summer's range. link.reuters.com/fyn38s
Reports in the business section:
- Several Canadian fund managers are queuing up for a slice
of Facebook Inc's initial public offering, ignoring critics who
suggest the stock could be an expensive bust. CI Investment
Inc's Boston-based Cambridge Advisers unit has placed an order
for a million shares of the social media giant. link.reuters.com/zun38s
NATIONAL POST
- The Quebec government is aiming for the pocketbook to help
stamp out the turbulent student crisis that is rocking the
province. link.reuters.com/kyn38s
FINANCIAL POST
- If G20 nations ignore reforms agreed upon last fall in
Cannes, the world economy will be 8 percent, or $6-trillion,
poorer by 2015, the Bank of Canada says. link.reuters.com/myn38s
- Investors are now on pace to reduce their gold holdings
for a third straight month, marking the longest bullion selloff
since 2004. link.reuters.com/nyn38s