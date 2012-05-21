May 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper will pledge money to help Afghanistan pay for its own army after foreign troops leave in 2014, but he has so far resisted pressure to extend the Canadian Forces training mission there, officials say. link.reuters.com/sys38s

- Quebec's emergency law aimed at reining in protest marches and restoring social peace failed to stop outbursts of violence during its first test over the weekend, while the months-long student movement gained some big-name support on the global stage. link.reuters.com/tys38s

Reports in the business section:

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is facing a strike by 4,800 employees on Wednesday, posing the first major test for the company's new interim chief executive officer and revamped board of directors. link.reuters.com/zys38s

NATIONAL POST

- The head of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen reiterated his request for Canada to contribute military trainers to Afghanistan beyond the 2014 withdrawal date. link.reuters.com/bat38s

FINANCIAL POST

- Air Canada's talks with the union representing its pilots have broken off and the dispute will now go before final offer arbitration. link.reuters.com/fat38s