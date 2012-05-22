May 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The explosive issue of corruption in Quebec returns to centre stage Tuesday as a long-anticipated public inquiry gets under way into the shadowy workings of the province's construction industry. r.reuters.com/cyz38s

Reports in the business section:

- Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is urging Canada's central bank to raise interest rates in the fall, and continue doing so through 2013 to cool housing prices and contain inflation. r.reuters.com/fyz38s

NATIONAL POST

- Apple Inc is asking the residents of Cupertino, California, to support the company's new 2.8 million square foot spaceship-like campus, which critics say would increase traffic and pressure city services. r.reuters.com/myz38s

FINANCIAL POST

- Fast-rising home prices and record-levels of household debt are posing a possible threat to Canadian banks' credit portfolios, according to a report on Monday by U.S. ratings agency Fitch. r.reuters.com/ryz38s

- Canada's fertilizer and grain grower industries are asking Ottawa to legislate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd employees back to work in the event of a strike. r.reuters.com/syz38s