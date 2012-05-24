May 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Conservative government's plan to speed up the return
of Canada's unemployed into the labour market will include more
stringent rules as to what kind of jobs EI recipients should be
prepared to accept. r.reuters.com/myj48s
Reports in the business section:
- Ottawa is poised to intervene in a strike at Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd that has halted freight deliveries
across the country and threatens to inflict heavy damage on the
economy. r.reuters.com/qyj48s
- Research In Motion Ltd has lost one of its most
promising young executives, Patrick Spence, who was based in
London and in charge of the stumbling smartphone giant's global
sales strategy. r.reuters.com/syj48s
NATIONAL POST
- As the tuition protests drag on with no resolution in
sight, businesspeople and tourism officials are starting to
worry that the overlap between the student movement and the
festivals that define Montreal summer will not be just symbolic.
r.reuters.com/tyj48s
FINANCIAL POST
- Toronto builders call it stability but their latest
statistics show condominium sales are down 20.2 percent this
year and now prices are falling. r.reuters.com/xyj48s