- The Conservative government's plan to speed up the return of Canada's unemployed into the labour market will include more stringent rules as to what kind of jobs EI recipients should be prepared to accept.

- Ottawa is poised to intervene in a strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd that has halted freight deliveries across the country and threatens to inflict heavy damage on the economy.

- Research In Motion Ltd has lost one of its most promising young executives, Patrick Spence, who was based in London and in charge of the stumbling smartphone giant's global sales strategy.

- As the tuition protests drag on with no resolution in sight, businesspeople and tourism officials are starting to worry that the overlap between the student movement and the festivals that define Montreal summer will not be just symbolic.

- Toronto builders call it stability but their latest statistics show condominium sales are down 20.2 percent this year and now prices are falling.