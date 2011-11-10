Nov 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad vowed Wednesday that Iran won't retreat "one iota" from its nuclear program, denying claims that it seeks atomic weapons. Key ally Russia gave the Islamic Republic a major boost, rejecting tighter sanctions despite a UN watchdog report detailing suspected arms-related advances.

-- Joe Paterno was fired by the Penn State board of trustees Wednesday night despite saying he would retire as coach after the football season ended, brought down by the growing furore over the handling of child sex abuse allegations against an assistant coach.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Setbacks in Europe's efforts to isolate a debt crisis before it engulfs Italy or blows up into an all-out recession sent global stock markets tumbling Thursday.

-- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has become Canada's largest company by market value, surpassing rival Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) on Wednesday for the honour.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Time appears to running out on Canada's Occupy movement, with cities across the country moving to crack down on the tented sites as the demonstrations approach the one-month mark.

Financial Post section:

-- As the nail biter in Europe continues this week, two economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will move to cut rates in a big way next year.

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the slowing Canadian economy is eroding federal revenues and will delay the Conservative government from balancing the books until 2015-16 at the earliest, a year later than hoped.